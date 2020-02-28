NASCAR point standings:
Cup
1. Ryan Blaney, 85; 2. Joey Logano, 82; 3. Kevin Harvick, 81; 4. Kyle Larson, 70; 5. Ricky Stenhouse, 66; 6. Chase Elliott, 65; 7. Austin Dillon, 63; 8. Chris Buescher, 61; 9. Denny Hamlin, 60; 10. Matt DiBenedetto, 60; 11. Jimmie Johnson, 60; 12. Bubba Wallace, 59; 13. Clint Bowyer, 56; 14. Alex Bowman, 51; 15. Corey LaJoie, 60; 16. Martin Truex, 50.
Xfinity
1. Chase Briscoe, 92; 2. Noah Gragson, 85; 3. Harrison Burton, 80; 4. Michael Annett, 77; 5. Brandon Jones, 76; 6. Austin Cindric, 75; 7. Ryan Sieg, 73; 8. Justin Haley 73; 9. Justin Allgaier, 70; 10. Brandon Brown, 61; 11. Ross Chastain, 60; 12. Ray Black Jr., 49.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 82; 2. Johnny Sauter, 73; 3. Ben Rhodes, 60; 4. Brett Moffitt, 59; 5. Sheldon Creed, 58; 6. Zane Smith, 57; 7. Grant Enfinger, 56; 8. Christian Eckes, 55; 9. Todd Gilliland, 54; 10. Codie Rohrbaugh, 53.
