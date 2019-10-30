LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors approved a variety of personnel moves and salaries at their most recent meeting.
They included approval of Eliott Goff as one-to-one certified instructional aide at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School ($11.20/hour) and Carolina Sanchez as high school food service worker, 4.5 hours per day ($10.45 per hour).
The termination of Tracey McClain, high school food service worker, was accepted.
Extra compensatory positions were also accepted and included Sarah Tiede, high school musical director ($3,344), Andrew Jones, high school musical pit director ($1,709) and Jonathan Walz as high school musical choral director ($1,709) and assistant director ($1,219).
Jennifer Wakeman, high school set director ($1,427) and Daniel Schwanger, high school musical technical director ($1,219) were also approved.
Pending tests or clearances, volunteers Donna Laroya, Anya Chandler, Margaret Miran, Marcia Burke, Jessica Adams, Sadie Miller and Terrence Shea Jr. were also approved.
The consent agenda which contained the personnel report also contained a thanks to the Green Draogn Foundation.
“We continue to receive an incredible amount of support from the community through GDF, which has generated funding to provide the equipment and materials to enhance the learning of our students,” noted Kathy Swope, director and board president. “It has made a difference for our students and teachers through opportunities for more hands-on learning and greater understanding of the curriculum by students.”
Swope also noted that a Memorandum of Agreement with the Lewisburg Area Education Association was approved by the board. The agreement with the teacher’s union clarified language originally negotiated in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.