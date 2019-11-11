WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold two Children’s Workshops during the fall.
At 2 p.m. Saturday a free plastics workshop will be held in the community room.
The workshop will include hands-on scientific experiences for children under the supervision of Tim Weston, professor at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
A candy-making workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, led by Rich Nornhold.
Children will learn to make clear candy. For this workshop, a parent or an adult guardian must accompany the child.
Nornhold remembers his great-great-grandfather handing out clear candy as Christmas mementoes to his extensive family. This left an indelible impression on Nornold. His early love of history developed into a teaching career which spanned 40 years, teaching history and government studies at Warrior Run High School.
The workshops are free, but pre-registration is suggested.
To register, call 570-326-3326 or visit lchsmuseum@verizon.net.
