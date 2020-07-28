Haven to Home fundraiser
NORTHUMBERLAND — Haven to Home Canine Rescue will be holding a movie night fundraiser Thursday, July 30, at The Point Drive-In, 3569 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., with the movies beginning at 8:45.
Movies featured will be “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Space Jam” starring Michael Jordan. Both are animated adventure comedies and are rated PG.
Well-behaved, friendly dogs are welcome to attend with their humans.
Haven to Home will receive 100% of the admission proceeds to help cover veterinary expenses for the dogs in their care.
Library raffling $1,000 gift card
LEWISBURG — The Public Library will have raffle tickets available for purchase for the chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.
The tickets are currently available at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the library.
For more information, visit the library or call 570-523-1172.
Take-out meal
WATSONTOWN — A take-out meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Watsontown United Methodist Church.
The menu will include a pork sandwich, macaroni salad, baked beans, a drink, dessert, and a choice of coleslaw or applesauce. Various blueberry desserts will be sold separately.
Chicken barbecue
WASHINGTONVILLE — A chicken barbecue will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville.
The barbecue is take-out only.
