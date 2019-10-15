Celebrity birthdays
Jazz musician Freddy Cole is 88. Singer Barry McGuire is 84. Actress Linda Lavin is 82. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 77. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 74. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 73. Actor Victor Banerjee is 73. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 68. Singer Tito Jackson is 66. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 66. Actor Jere Burns is 65. Movie director Mira Nair is 62. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 60. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 60. Actress Tanya Roberts is 60. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 57. Singer Eric Benet is 53. Actress Vanessa Marcil is 51. Singer-actress-TV host Paige Davis is 50. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 50. Actor Dominic West is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine is 49. Actor Devon Gummersall is 41. Actor Chris Olivero is 40. Christian singer-actress Jaci Velasquez is 40. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 38. Actor Vincent Martella is 27. Actress Bailee Madison is 20.
