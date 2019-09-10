WILLIAMSPORT – Every August graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s surgical technology major has conquered yet another educational milestone: passing the Certified Surgical Technologist examination on the first attempt.
Surgical technologists are an integral part of the operating room team. They prepare operating rooms and equipment, ensure a sterile environment and patient safety, and assist doctors during surgeries. The work demands attention to detail and knowledge of surgical procedures.
Certification is administered by The National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting. The organization determines, through examination, whether an individual has acquired both theoretical and practical knowledge of surgical technology.
To be eligible to sit for the exam, an individual must have graduated from a surgical technology program that is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs or by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools.
The Penn College surgical technology major is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
e college offers an associate degree in surgical technology. Study includes more than 200 hours of hands-on practice in the college’s simulated operating rooms, plus more than 750 hours in clinical placements. To learn more, call 570-327-4519 or visit www.pct.edu/surgical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.