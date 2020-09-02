Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.