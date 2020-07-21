UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State junior linebacker Micah Parsons has been named to The Butkus Award watch list, it was announced on Monday. The award honors the nation’s top linebacker. Parsons was a finalist for the award in 2019.
The watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.
Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 2, finalists Nov. 23, and winners on or before Dec. 8.
Formed in 1985 and expanded in 2008, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. They include the I Play Clean initiative promoting training and nutrition instead of performance-enhancing drugs, and the Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults.
