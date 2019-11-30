Thanksgiving Day for 2019 is over, but Thanksgiving will never be over as long as we have thanks to give. The first proclamation of Thanksgiving Day was given by George Washington, and was clearly extended to the republic as giving thanks to our Creator God.
Our country’s holiday of Thanksgiving is often celebrated with family and loved ones around a meal. It could be a home-made meal, ordered from a caterer or a take-out place, or ordered in a restaurant. It can also be served by churches and other organizations for homeless or for those without families in the vicinity. There are meals for veterans and sometimes for communities.
In my early years, we were often butchering hogs on Thanksgiving. I loved the family work involved as well as the kettle meat which was ready before the noon meal. Little wonder that I wasn’t hungry when dinner was ready in the house. My mother usually made vegetable soup, always plenty of potatoes, and pudding and pies. I have written about my fondness for butchering days several times in the past.
In later years we became more traditional. We had home cooked turkey, ham and all the trimmings and desserts you can name in five minutes. Paul’s family met for “dinner” (noon) at the New Berlin Community Center. That location is only a few stone throws away.
Have you ever made a list of your blessings? I did. I typed it on several pages. I didn’t see it during or since our move to New Berlin; it may be packed away in a plastic tub which contains my writings for our grandchildren over the years. Because I am not sure I placed it with other writings, I don’t know if it made the move or not. I can tell you, however, that my heart is so grateful for the unfathomable riches extended to us by our Creator God and his son Jesus Christ. Many of those riches are internal. Just like you though, there are people and things all around which bring great delight and joy unspeakable and full of glory.
What follows is from our friend Ron Susek who wrote this devotional for Thanksgiving. He calls it “ThanksLiving.”
“And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the LordJesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” (Colossians3:16)
“Thanksgiving should rush from the deepest part of our being. It should flow out of a well of ‘ThanksLiving.’ Think about it. Problems come and go but you are here, alive in a world created just for you. A world that God designed as a revelation of Himself.
“His everlasting love was demonstrated on the cross when his Son, Jesus, atoned for the sins of believers and gave us eternal life.
“His power is seen in the act of creation. Six words in six days, then a rest which signified completion.
“His transcendence is illustrated by the endlessness of space.
“His care is shown by the abundance of food rising from the earth each year.
“His glory is seen in the firmament.
“His handiwork is presented by the wondrous way our bodies are formed.
“His love is expressed by his patience toward us when we do not trust his promises.
“His fatherly care is felt by his hand of chastening and blessing.
“His heart is revealed in his agonizing concern for all nations.
“His nature is observable in the life and words of his Son, Jesus Christ.
“His special revelation is found in the book that he authored – the Bible.
“His light of truth is symbolized every day with the rising of the sun.
“His faithfulness can be identified by the precision of the planets.
“Indeed, the parallels are endless. It is only when we attempt to live independently of him that we are blind to it all. When we humbly repent of our self-driven ways and seek his face, the grand secret life is unlocked, and even a child can understand.” — by Ron Susek, www.seaministries.org.
Even if your week has caused distress, pain or sorrow, trust the King of Kings to understand your heart’s cry. Through every day, give thanks for our wonderful Savior who cares about every detail of our lives. God is with us, and wants you to know and trust him personally. When we know Jesus in our inner being as our savior, we are covered by the blood of Jesus Christ and in his power and great love every hour of every day.
When all the busy-ness gives way to going back to work or resuming your routines, maybe it is time to visit, call, send cards and continue to pray for those who are struggling and surrounded by sadness right now. Give thanks every day.
