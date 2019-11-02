MILTON — A 6.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, will continue in the coming week. The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
The contractor expects to lift the single lane restrictions in both directions by Wednesday. The remaining work will be performed under daylight traffic control patterns.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $4.8 million project.
Lighting project to begin on Route 11
WINFIELD — Motorists who travel Route 11 in Union Township, Union County, and in Northumberland, are advised there will be a lighting and electrical project beginning in the coming week on the bridge spanning the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Work will begin Monday and is expected to be completed Friday, Nov. 15.
All work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The majority of the work will take place on the shoulder with minimal traffic disturbance.
Kuharchik Construction of Exeter is the prime contractor for this $86,000 project.
