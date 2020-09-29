HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed that aside from Union County, confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising in local counties.
Confirmed new cases since Saturday have risen by 75 in Northumberland County, 27 in Lycoming County, 23 in Columbia County, 21 in Snyder County and three in Montour County. Three new deaths have been reported in Northumberland County since Saturday.
Statewide, cases rose by 988 overnight, according to state data. Sixteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,123. The state has logged 157,814 cases of COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 981 cases (57 deaths)
• Columbia County, 867 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 658 cases (25 deaths)
• Union County, 445 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 269 cases (4 deaths)
• Montour County, 150 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.