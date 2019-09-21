“I do not even judge myself. It is the Lord who judges me. … Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart.” (I Corinthians 4:3-5)
People have criticized Christians for imagining God in their own image. And there is truth in that charge. Mystics have been described as those who see through the eyes of God. But the truth is that no one sees God completely accurately. So Paul, who was a mystic, writes in I Corinthians 13:12 “Now we see in the mirror dimly.” The fact that we see God in a mirror indicates that who we are affects our image of who God is, and even then inaccurately. But the mystics try as their first step to clear distortions in the mirror by purging everything in themselves which they feel is not Godlike. They call this first step in their attempt to see God more accurately and become like God, “Purgation.”
Perhaps it will help to look at Purgation in more detail, and how it can influence our view of God. If we cannot forgive everyone for everything they have done to us or others, we probably will not be able to believe that God forgives everyone for everything they have done and will do. If we believe God does not forgive everyone of everything, it leaves a large loophole for us to justify not forgiving. But we could be caught in that loophole ourselves. If we pray in the Lord’s Prayer “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” and we can not forgive everyone about everything, we are really asking God to not forgive us for everything. And if we can only forgive people who are repentant or ask us for forgiveness, that is conditional forgiveness. Then you may believe that God will only forgive us or anyone, if they confess
their sins and ask God for forgiveness, or if they believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, or other conditions. A Hospice Chaplain has told me about the terror of people who face their death afraid they did not meet one of more of the conditions they feel God requires. They did not realize that God’s love is unconditional and unlimited. So there are no conditions for God to love and save you.
It is also true that we tend to judge other people based on who we are. We may assume their motivations for doing what they do are the same as ours would be. So if a person criticizes us, whether we feel they do that to help us or harm us, may reveal more about who we are, than about them. We can see people’s actions and hear their words, but as Paul points out in I Corinthians 4:3-5, we do not know their heart, even if they tell us why they did it. They may not even realize themselves what motivated them. Was their anger caused by fear or some other pain they are suffering? We should have compassion for them, and forgive them without any apology, as God does. Dietrich Bonhoeffer in his book on Ethics says that we never have enough information to be sure what is right. But we must decide and act, offering that act up to God to judge, because we must go on to the next decision and action. I do this without fear, because the God I believe in will forgive me and everyone because of his love.
