Northumberland County
Watsontown Police DepartmentVehicle vs. bicycle (injury)• 5:01 p.m. Saturday at Vincent Avenue and Plum Alley, Watsontown.
Police said a 12 year old was riding a bicycle south on Plum Alley when they failed to stop at a stop sign and were struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of injuries. The motorists was not injured.
Public drunkenness• 2:24 a.m. Sunday at Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
Daniel Riddle, 27, of Lewisburg, was charged after police said he was yelling loudly.
Harassment• 11:35 p.m. Thursdya in the 10 block of East Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Jennifer Starkweather, 48, of Watsontown, was charged after police said she caused unwanted physical contact with a victim.
CourthouseDeed transfers• Jennifer Whitmire, Jennifer M. Andrus and Bradly Andrus to Nicole M. Beltz, property in Mount Carmel, $10,200.
• Robert I. Meredith Jr. to Robert I. Meredith III, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Walter M. Dworak and Joan M. Dworak to Linda T. Turlis and Frank R. Varano, property in Kulpmont, $30,000.
• LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC agent to Robert Rothermel, property in Watsontown, $89,900.
Snyder County
State Police At SelinsgroveDUI• 1:25 a.m. Oct. 10 at North Market and Vine streets, Selinsgrove.
Charges of driving under the influence are pending against an unidentified 38-year-old Selinsgrove man. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment during a sobriety test and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft• 6:37 p.m. Oct. 7 along Spurce Hollow Road, Franklin Township.
An unidentified 55-year-old female reported to troopers that she sent $300 in gift cards to an unknown caller.
Bad checks• 2:14 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hilsher’s General Store, Port Trevorton.
Troopers discovered that an unidentified individual wrote $295 worth of checks to the store on an account which was closed.
Harassment• 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in Penn Township.
Troopers said a male juvenile threw items in a fit of raged, then spit on and slapped a 56-year-old Selinsgrove woman and a 57-year-old Selinsgrove man. No charges were filed.
Lycoming County
State Police At MontoursvilleDUI• 2:26 a.m. Sept. 21 at West Third and West streets, Williamsport.
A 23-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
DUI• 11:54 p.m. Sept. 13 along Interstate 180, Montoursville.
Mary Campbell, 38, of Hughesville, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop.
2-vehicle crash• 7:34 p.m. Oct. 6 along East Third Street, Williamsport.
A 2008 Dodge 330 driven by Jason Hunter, 19, of Honesdale was traveling east when police said it did not stop at a red light and struck, a 2014 BMW X3 driven by Kevin Snook, 28, of Hughesville. Both drivers were belted and not injured. Hunter was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)• 4:53 p.m. Oct. 7 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
A 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Maria Johnson Davis, 19, of Cogan Station lost control on a curve and flipped onto its side. Police said Johnson Davis, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Burglary• Between 5 p.m. Oct. 2 and 8:52 a.m. Oct. 3 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township.
An unidentified 57-year-old woman made entry into a home and then fled, troopers reported.
Theft• 7:50 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1836 Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township.
Tammy Lawson, 36, of Williamsport, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property after troopers said she admitted to stealing a cell phone.
Drug possession• 12:57 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1 block of West Third Street, Williamsport.
A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was seized from a 1997 Dodge during a traffic stop. Police provided no further information.
Theft• Between 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 and noon Saturday along Lose Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
A PlayStation 4 controller and Gucci NY Yankees sweatshirt were taken from a 40-year-old Williamsport man, troopers noted. The controller is valued at $60 and the sweatshirt at $400.
Disorderly conduct• 1:47 p.m. Oct. 9 at 1801 Loyalsock Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A 16-year-old girl from Williamsport was cited following a disturbance.
Montour County
State Police At MiltonDUI crash• 8:53 p.m. Tuesday at 755 Preserve Road, Anthony Township.
Troopers investigated a one-vehicle crash and arrested William Fisher, 38, of Bloomsburg for DUI, it was reported.
2-vehicle crash• 12:52 p.m. Monday along Continental Boulevard at Route 642, Valley Township.
A 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Angela M. Phillips, 52, of Berwick, was traveling west when it attempted a left turn onto Route 642 and turned into the path of an eastbound 2019 Honda Insight driven by Tyler Hafner, 22, of Bethlehem, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted. Phillips will be cited with vehicle turning left.
