HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed the six-county area saw 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths reported locally.
Statewide, cases rose by 933, bringing the the total in the commonwealth to 147,923 since March. Ten new deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 7,913.
Ten new confirmed cases were reported Thursday in Union County, seven in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, and one in Columbia County. No new cases were reported in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 770 cases (46 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 574 cases (23 deaths)
• Columbia County, 812 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 424 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 200 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 140 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.