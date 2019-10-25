NASCAR point standings:
Monster Cup
1. Kyle Busch, 4046; 2. Martin Truex, 4042; 3. Denny Hamlin, 4037; 4. Joey Logano, 4030; 5. Kevin Harvick, 4028; 6. Chase Elliott, 4024; 7. Kyle Larson, 4011; 8. Ryan Blaney, 4009; 9. Brad Keselowski, 2229; 10. William Byron, 2181.
Xfinity series
1. Christopher Bell, 3106; 2. Cole Custer, 3095; 3. Tyler Reddick, 3094; 4. Justin Allgaier, 3059; 5. Chase Briscoe, 3057; 6. Michael Annett, 3047; 7. Noah Gragson, 3042; 8. Austin Cindric, 3029; 9. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2128; 10. Brandon Jones, 2108.
Gander Outdoors truck series
1. Brett Moffitt, 3085; 2. Stewart Friesen, 3062; 3. Austin Hill, 3052; 4. Matt Crafton, 3041; 5. Tyler Ankrum, 3040; 6. Ross Chastain, 3039; 7. Johnny Sauter, 2129; 8. Grant Enfinger, 2120; 9. Ben Rhodes, 676; 10. Sheldon Creed, 638.
