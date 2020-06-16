LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), in partnership with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department, will be hosting a simulcast streaming of “Backyard Chemistry” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Through this simulcast event, the LCM and Chemistry Department will stream a series of chemistry demonstrations, including puking watermelons, flamethrowers, liquid nitrogen reactions and more.
The “Backyard Chemistry Show” will also include an appearance by Billy Kelly, a Grammy-nominated family singer, songwriter and comedian living in Lewisburg.
This simulcast event will be available on the LCM Facebook page.
For more information about the LCM, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or contact email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
