WATSONTOWN — A man described as someone who “truly exemplifies the spirit of Christmas” received a special recognition this year from the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA).
Tom Hetherington, who served as WABA’s community Santa Claus in each of the past two years, was recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award during the organization’s annual Business Meal, held in February.
Paulette McGinniss, WABA’s chair of the Volunteer of the Year Award, introduced Hetherington.
“This year’s recipient had one very important goal, to fill Watsontown with the true spirit of Christmas,” McGinniss said, while introducing Hetherington. “This was a great undertaking. Santa’s house was in disrepair, inside and out.”
In addition to playing Santa and being instrumental in planning all of the activities surrounding the community’s Santa house, McGinniss said Hetherington spearheaded repairs to the house.
“(Hetherington) truly exemplifies the spirit of Christmas throughout the entire year,” McGinniss said. “This reveals his heart and sets a great example for the community… He is Watsontown’s forever Santa.”
In accepting the award, Hetherington noted that “being Santa is an unusual occupation.”
“You get to work one day a year,” he joked. “Santa is not successful without help.”
He offered thanks to fellow WABA members who helped to organize the borough’s Christmas activities, as well as community members who turned out for the various festivities.
Prior to Watsontown’s 2019 Christmas activities, Heatherington said he longs for the days when the holidays were filled with greetings and gifts from the heart.
“Christmas is such a special time of year,” he said. “Over the past several decades, Christmas has become commercialized.
“Christmas was special when you walked down the street, people said ‘Merry Christmas’ and smiled,” Hetherington continued.
In society in general, he believes those feelings have changed.
“Christmas is all about Black Friday and gift cards, not gifts,” he said.
Since Santa Claus has a busy schedule, he recruits volunteers to assist with those efforts, with some even taking on the persona of the jolly old elf.
Hetherington is one of those individuals. In 2018, he volunteered by growing a beard and putting on a Santa suit for the first time, greeting children in the community.
“It was really so amazing,” he said. “My guarantee to all the children was ‘on Christmas morning, you will find a gift that will make you happy.’”
In accepting his award, Hetherington said stepping into the role of Santa in 2018 allowed him to complete something that was on his “bucket list.”
“My time of being Santa was absolutely the best time of my life,” he said.
It was noted during the presentation that Hetherington was also instrumental in crafting a new comprehensive plan for Watsontown Borough.
“Watsontown is, as (Borough Manager) Jay Jarrett would say, the gem of the valley,” Hetherington said. “The community is absolutely amazing.”
Pinpoint Federal Credit Union received WABA’s Small Business of the Year Award. Donna Bridge, WABA publicity chair, introduced the award winner.
“Community has always been a driving force at the heart of the credit union,” Bridge said, of the Milton-based business which was established in 1956.
Since 2008, Bridge said the credit union has been holding a Stuff the Bus campaign, in which donations of school supplies are collected to the community and donated to area elementary schools to assist students in need.
Bridge said the business also presents a financial reality fair for high school juniors and seniors.
Brenda Raker, president and CEO of Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, accepted the award.
“We are out in the community trying to make a difference,” she said. “The school drive, that is an incredible thing for us to be a part of.”
For the first time, a WABA Emeritus Award was presented during the event. The award was given to Wally Fairman, of Re/Max West Branch.
He will be retiring in May, after 45 years in the real estate business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.