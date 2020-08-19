Milton Lutheran Parish
MILTON — Deacon Gary Schaeffer has been named the new pastor of the Milton Lutheran Parish, a partnership of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Schaeffer was unanimously voted to serve as pastor during a parking lot service, held Aug. 2.
He had been serving as the church’s interim pastor for one year, and assumes the long-term pastoral position Sept. 1.
The church officers YouTube Life bible studies, drive-through prayer and communion from 8 a.m. to noon each Thursday in the Christ Lutheran parking lot, and parking lot worship at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed a new Emergency Medicine physician to its medical staff. Eliza Reed, DO, joined the hospital’s Emergency Department in August.
As an emergency physician, Reed specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.
Reed received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Geisinger Medical Center. As an undergraduate, Reed obtained both a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Bloomsburg University.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Two of Evangelical Community Hospital’s imaging services recently earned reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology (ACR). ACR accreditation is the gold standard in medical imaging.
The computed tomography (CT) scan at the Selinsgrove Imaging Center, 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, was recently reaccredited for a three-year-term. CT scanning — sometimes called CAT scanning — is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.
Breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at Evangelical Community Hospital also received a three-year reaccreditation. MRI of the breast offers valuable information about many breast conditions that may not be obtained by other imaging techniques, such as mammography and ultrasound.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice guidelines and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed.
The ACR accreditation demonstrates a commitment to patients, payers, and referring physicians that the safest and best quality care through these imaging sources are provided at the locations listed. As part of the review process, all technologists, radiologists, and physicists are evaluated to assure they have the latest in qualifications and continuing medical education credits to utilize the equipment properly.
