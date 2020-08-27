SUNBURY – Motorists who travel Route 61 southbound are advised of a lane closure for a bridge inspection on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury, which will take place through 3 this afternoon.
Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the inspections are being performed.
