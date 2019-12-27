Northumberland County
Watsontown Police Department Criminal trespass
• Dec. 5 at a residence along East Fourth Street, Watsontown.
Steven C. Jacobs, 67, of Turbotville, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after he allegedly entered a residence without permission and remained when asked to leave. Jacobs then allegedly attempted to contact one of the victims approximately 20 times during early morning hours. Jacobs was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
State Police At Milton Theft from a motor vehicle
• Between noon Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday along North Ridge and Broadway roads, Turbot Township.
Someone entered a trailer belonging to Tyson Foods, of Springdale, Ariz., and stole 24 cases of Bryan hot dogs, troopers reported. Value of the stolen items is $240. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Nathanael L. Baker, 24, of Mifflinburg, was sentenced to five years Intermediate Punishment Program (IPP) for a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• David P. Deivert, 56, of Mifflinburg, received two years probation for a no contest plea to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
• Kristine A. Dziadzio, 51, of Mifflinburg, received six months IPP for a no contest plea to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely, a misdemeanor.
• Grant R. Mercer, 36, of Northumberland, received six months IPP for a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• John W. Munene, 39, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to simple assault, a misdemeanor.
• Brett A. Seibert, 34, of Shickshinny, received three years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. A felony count of aggravated assault was dismissed.
• Billy R. Taylor, 21, of Lewisburg, received probation, no length given, for a guilty plea to intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered.
• Ahishire A. Gwynn, 27, of Lewisburg, received five years IPP for a guilty plea to second offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, a misdemeanor.
• Brandon E. Minium, 29, of Allenwood, received six months IPP for a guilty plea to first offense DUI highest rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Michael J. Allen, 36, of Allenwood, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor bad checks.
• Chad R. Bettleyon, 44, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to driving without a license.
• Monica Brubaker, 33, of Lewisburg received 15 days confinement and five years IPP for a guilty plea to one count of felony perjury. A separate count of felony perjury was dismissed.
• Brad R. Bucher, 33, Sunbury, received two years probation for a guilty plea to simple assault, a misdemeanor.
• Benjamin Cartagena-Marquez, 61, of West Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense DUI general impairment, a misdemeanor.
• Jason C. Fegley, 41, of Middleburg, received 90 days to 23 months confinement and 37 months probation for a guilty plea to second offense DUI highest rate of alcohol. A guilty plea to misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property also netted one year probation.
• Daniel L. Fisher Jr., 36, of Allenwood, received 48 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense DUI high rate of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
• Misty D. Hollenbach, 34, of Lewisburg, received one year IPP for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two years IPP for a guilty plea to obstructing administration of law or other government function, both misdemeanors.
• Jayden M. Geiswite, 20, of Selinsgrove, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor escape.
Plea court
• Kyanna E. Bingaman, 25, of Sunbury, entered a guilty plea to theft unlawful taking movable property, a misdemeanor. Felony charges of forgery alter writing and a related criminal conspiracy count were dismissed.
• Mika K. Brittain, 17, of New Columbia, entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor theft from a vehicle (eight counts). Felony charges (two counts apiece) of burglary not adapted to overnight accommodation no person present and related conspiracy charges were dismissed.
• Samantha S. Fromm, 37, of Lancaster, entered guilty pleas to second offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense, misdemeanors.
• Raymond McClure, 52, of Leesport, entered guilty pleas to separate counts of felony and misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Terry L. Hawbaker, 47, of Harrisburg, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol, first offense.
• Timothy Little, 55, of Philadelphia, entered a guilty plea to intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor. Felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a related conspiracy count were dismissed.
• Tyler M. Petty, 23, of Liverpool, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Brett A. Smith, 34, of Mifflinburg, entered guilty pleas to first offense DUI general impairment incapacity of driving safely and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
• Frederick E. Wesley Jr., 55, of White Deer, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft from a motor vehicle.
• Michael J. Shingara, 26, of Shamokin, entered a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise.
• Action against Jeremy Wehler, 34, of Williamsport, was completed with the dismissal of retail theft take merchandise and theft by deception false impression counts, both misdemeanors.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Non-reportable accident, 7 a.m., South 21st Street; suspicious, 7:43 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; PFA, 10:33 a.m., Jefferson Avenue; traffic stop, 12:58 p.m., Washington Avenue at South 14th Street, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 5:27 p.m., Westbranch Highway; non-injury accident, 5:48 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist police agency, 8:2 p.m., Buffalo Road; disturbance, 9:27 p.m., South Front Street.
• Saturday: Non-injury accident, 1:07 a.m., Fairview and Valley View roads; burglar alarm, 2:52 a.m., North Derr Drive; be on the lookout, 5:38 a.m., North Third Street, Mifflinburg; traffic warning, 8:58 a.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic complaint, 9:26 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; be on the lookout, 12:39 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; warrant service, 6:44 p.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 7:02 p.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; traffic warning, 8:41 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; traffic warning, 9:31 p.m., Furnace Road, east of Supplee Milll Road; non-reportable accident.
• Friday: Family dispute, 4:01 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 11:02 a.m., Fairground Road at St. Mary Street, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 1:15 p.m., St. Catherine at South Third streets; dispute, 3:20 p.m., South Derr Drive at Market Street; attempt to locate, 5:24 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; suspicious circumstance, 5:33 p.m., Brook Drive, East Buffalo Township; animal issue, 5:52 p.m., Bethellen Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist public, 5:57 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane; information, 6:25 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic stop, 8:53 p.m., North Derr Drive, Kelly Township; DUI arrest, 9:53 p.m., North Third at St. John streets; traffic stop, 10:20 p.m., West Market at 20th streets.
• Thursday, Dec. 19: Dispute, 4:17 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; traffic arrest, 7:46 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:13 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:25 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 9:07 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; fraudulent identification, 10:59 a.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 12:07 p.m., Westbranch Highway; sex crimes, 2:34 p.m., Farley Circle; traffic arrest, 5:18 p.m., West Market at North 10th streets; non-injury accident, 5:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road; traffic warning, 7:43 p.m., St. Mary Street at North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 8:51 p.m., South Third and St. Louis streets.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
• 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18 along I-80 west at mile marker 206.2, White Deer Township.
A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by Boaming Lin, 51, of Kendallville, Ind., was traveling west in the left lane when it went out of control, struck a guiderail on the north side of the roadway, crossed both travel lanes and struck the southbound side, troopers said. Lin was belted and was not injured.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
• 4:53 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
A 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by an unnamed person stopped in an aisle in the lot, then proceeded without clearance and struck the front driver’s side of a 2004 Ford Explorer, troopers noted. No one was injured. The driver of the Subaru was reportedly issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Retail theft
• 4:38 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Stephanie Oberlin, 43, of Middleburg, failed to check all items and was charged with theft of assorted clothing valued at $79.86.
Retail theft
• 5:54 p.m. at Kohls, 405 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township.
Troopers were dispatched for an alleged retail theft, obtained a registration plate and contacted the female matching the description of the suspect, it was noted. Brandy Cuff, 43, of Linden, allegedly took bracelets valued at $199.98. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Lincoln-Continental MKZ.
Retail theft
• 12:52 p.m. Dec. 4 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gonzalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for leggings valued at $27.96.
Retail theft
• 4:40 p.m. Oct. 20 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Katia Cordero Gozalez, 29, of Selinsgrove, allegedly failed to pay for food products valued at $3.98
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
DUI
• 12:29 a.m. Nov. 9 at 215 E. Water St., Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said Bonnie Murray, 59, of Noxen, arrived at the UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, to pick up her boyfriend, and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed after blood tests returned, it was noted.
DUI crash
• 6:58 p.m. Tuesday at 1152 Cemetery Road, Franklin Township.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Escape was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Upon further investigation, Ann Thompson, 47, of Muncy, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Charges are pending.
Theft from building
• Between 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Surplus Outlet, 5464 Route 15, Clinton Township.
Two white males, a white female and a juvenile arrived in a black, or dark grey, Jeep Liberty or Jeep Patriot, troopers said. The two males allegedly stole multiple “HABIT” fleece jackets, forest green in color with camouflaged strips along the spine of the arms and across the chest. The two also allegedly stole additional items to include over-the-counter medicine and grocery items. One of the males allegedly stole multiple die-cast NASCAR model cars from a Toys for Tots bin at the entrance to the store. One of the males was described as about 5-feet, 7 to 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 40 to 50 years of age, blue eyes, bald, a possible tattoo under his right eye and walking with a slight gait or limp in the left leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
