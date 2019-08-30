Ten years ago: Voters in Japan ousted the country’s conservatives after more than a half century of rule and put the untested Democratic Party of Japan in control. The space shuttle Discovery docked at the international space station, delivering a full load of gear and science experiments. Chula Vista, California, came up big late to win the Little League World Series, defeating Taoyuan, Taiwan, 6-3.
Five years ago: The U.S. military said fighter aircraft and unmanned drones had struck Islamic State militants near Iraq’s Mosul (MOH’-sul) Dam. Under cover of darkness, 40 Filipino peacekeepers escaped their besieged outpost in the Golan Heights after a seven-hour gunbattle with Syrian rebels.
