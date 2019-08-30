WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule.
The schedule for the puppet team includes:
• 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury.
• 12:30, 2:15 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Lycoming Rotary Balloon Festival, Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
• 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Reeders UMC, 2167 Route 715, Reeders.
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Lewisburg Childrens Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Milton Harvest Festival Parade, Milton.
• 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Faith UMC, 203 Arch St., Sunbury.
A yard sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
