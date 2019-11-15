The weekend ahead:
NASCR Cup series:
Race: Ford EcoBoost 400
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Today, practice, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Denny Hamlin claimed his sixth win of the season, in Phoenix.
Last year: Joey Logano won the race and the championship.
Xfinity series:
Race: Ford EcoBoost 300
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Last week: Justin Allgaier cemented his spot in the final four by winning in Phoenix.
Last year: Tyler Reddick won the race and the championship.
Gander Outdoors truck series:
Race: Ford EcoBoost 200
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Today, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Last week: Stewart Friesen claimed his second win of the season, in Phoenix.
Last year: Brett Moffitt capped off his championship season by claiming the victory.
