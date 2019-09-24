Evan to host screenings
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Free hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Weavers Store Inc., 108 Market Drive, Spring Mills. Call 570-768-3200 for an appointment.
• Free skin cancer screening, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.
• Comprehensive blood screening, 7 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• Blood pressure screening, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Mifflinburg YMCA center, Mifflinburg.
• Blood pressure screenings, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Communitiy Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
Evan lists support groups
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its October support group schedule.
The following will be held:
• Cardiovascular and Stroke: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit. The topic will be “Gearing up for Winter — Exercise and Emotions.” For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the West Branch Medical Center conference room. The topic will be “Surgery Description and Video.”
• Better Breathers Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Cardiac Rehabilitation suite. Christina Oberheim, doTerra Wellness advocate, will discusses “Essential Oils and Lung Disease.”
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon to 1 p.m. Sundays in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the Hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
UPMC Susquehanna offering $55 Mammograms
WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, UPMC Susquehanna will be offering $55 mammograms to women with limited or no insurance coverage and no prior history of breast disease. These screenings will be offered on a first come, first served basis, and appointments are necessary.
The screenings will be held: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 26, at the Breast Health Center, UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center, Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Muncy.
To schedule an appointment for the Muncy location, call 570-321-2545. To schedule an appointment at the Breast Health Center, call 570-326-8200. Mammograms must be paid for by cash or check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.