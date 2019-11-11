WILLIAMSPORT — Huddock Capital Group will host a veterans tribute event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Community Theater League, 100 W. Third St., South Williamsport.
The event will feature Thomas Tudor, who will present “Arlington and the Tomb of the Unknowns.”
Tudor served as the commander of the relief at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Feb. 15, 1969, through May 30, 1970. He served as president of The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, from 2015 to 201. He is a member of the current board of directors.
To make free reservations to attend, contact Carissa Kurtz at 570-326-9500 or ckurtz@hudockcapital.com.
