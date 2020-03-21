WILLIAMSPORT — Due to the coronavirus, the YWCA will be postponing its events for at least the next two weeks.
Cinderella’s Closet, scheduled for today and Sunday, has been cancelled. As schools make final decisions on prom season, the closet could be rescheduled. The YWCA boutique will also be closed for two weeks or until further notice.
The Charity Gala and Auction scheduled for April 3 has been postponed, along with an April 1 volunteer training session.
Donations of items are currently not being accepted for the health and safety of staff and clients. Financial contributions can be made online at www.ywcawilliamsport.org.
