NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction continues on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King streets) in Northumberland Borough, PennDOT reported.
Beginning Monday, July 13, and running through Thursday, July 16, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., will be flushing pipes and cleaning inlets along Duke, Front, Water and King streets. Work will be completed during daylight hours.
Motorists should expect disruptions to traffic where work is being performed.
The project is scheduled to be completed by August.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.
