Long before local school districts began recent construction projects, this column space floated the not-so-novel idea of districts working together to construct larger facilities, especially athletic facilities.
Here we are, more than a decade later, and two area schools — Warrior Run and Milton — are publicly discussing potential multi-million-dollar stadium projects. The schools are a stone’s throw from one another, yet nothing has been mentioned publicly about any mutual discussions.
Would there be work involved? Sure. Would it require progressive thought, and someone with the ability to see beyond their own border? Absolutely. It would also require a willingness to work together, especially during the fall sports season, but in the end, those who stand to benefit are many.
Pardon me if you’ve heard this before (“With so much spending, how much have schools looked to the future?”, September 2017; “So close, yet so far apart,” June 2015, to name but two more recent pieces), but it bears repeating. Districts, especially small school districts with dwindling enrollments and an already strapped taxbases, should increasingly look to one another, especially when it comes to big projects.
They aren’t.
When you hear the prospect of a stadium project, you hear administrators tout increased opportunities for postseason events, track and field invitationals and night events for sports like soccer and field hockey.
That’s great, especially when you are considering the cost associated with putting in an all-weather track, all-weather playing surface and modern lighting.
The thing is, it’s hard to see given the spending that already requires tax increases nearly every year how these districts can afford this expenditure.
Working together, though, they may be able to create a truly remarkable athletic facility big enough for both schools, and one that could truly be appealing to District 4 and even PIAA officials looking to stage postseason events. And all of this may be accomplished without putting all the burden on one district’s taxpayers.
Warrior Run and Milton share a border and their high schools are not even seven miles apart. What would it hurt to broach the topic? It’s not like it’s never been done.
With this type of foresight, and the desire to ease the burden of taxpayers, how likely would it be the districts could receive state funding to assist?
We’ll never know unless someone makes the first move.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with discussing the matter.
