The weekend ahead:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup
Race: Hollywood Casino 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Kansas City, Kan.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Today, practice, 7 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m. NBCSN; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Ryan Blaney edged Ryan Newman to the finish of a crash-filled race at Talladega.
Last year: Chase Elliott claimed the victory.
Fast fact: Brad Keselowski beat Alex Bowman to the finish at the track in the spring.
Xfinity
Race: Kansas Lottery 300
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Kansas City, Kan.
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Cole Custer won at Dover.
Last year: John Hunter Nemecheck scored his first career victory.
ARCA
Race: Kansas 150
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Kansas City, Kan.
Race distance: 150 miles.
Schedule: Tonight, race, 8:30 p.m., FS2.
Last week: Christian Eckes won at Lucas Oil Raceway Park near Indianapolis.
Last year: Sheldon Creed won the race and the series championship.
Fast fact: Eckes holds a 15-point lead over Michael Self entering tonight’s season finale.
