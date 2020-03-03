HUGHESVILLE - State police reported two people are dead following a murder-suicide in Penn Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Mount Zion Hill Road near Hughesville. Two children, a 9-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, were removed from the home.
Troopers in Montoursville reported that Wesley Travis Minier, 36, of Hughesville, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Kristin Paige Walter, 29, of Hughesville, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Read more in Wednesday's Standard-Journal. The investigation remains open, police noted.
