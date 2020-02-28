MILTON — Business leaders are expecting to see multiple benefits once the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project is open to traffic.
The $865 million CSVT is an effort to construct a 13-mile highway through portions of Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Work on the northern section, which will connect Route 147 south of Montandon with Route 15 south of Winfield, started in late 2015. The northern section is expected to be completed in 2022.
Construction of the southern section — which will extend from the Winfield interchange to just south of Shamokin Dam and bypass Routes 11 and 15 — will begin in 2022. That section is expected to be completed in 2027.
Tracie Witter, a Regional Affairs director with PPL Electric Utilities, said the utility has already been involved with the project and expects to realize continued benefits from it.
“We have installed 600 lights, street lights,” Witter said.
Those lights will be operational on the 4,545-foot-long river bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and all along the CSVT, according to Witter.
She said PPL also relocated a transmission line, near Routes 45 and 147, in order to accommodate the construction project.
When the roadway is complete, Witter said PPL will see continued benefits from it.
“Our staff travels over 11-million miles per year, throughout our 29-county area,” Witter said. “It will help with our travel distance, our response times.”
On a typical Friday afternoon, Witter said PPL estimates it will take crews 15 to 20 minutes less time to travel through the area where the CSVT is being constructed.
As a result, she said it will take less time to restore power when an outage hits and crews must travel through that area.
“We serve, our Susquehanna region, over 100,000 customers,” Witter said. “Anything that’s going to benefit our customers, we are happy about.”
Keith Foust, president of Susquehanna Fire Equipment, said his company will also benefit from the reduced travel time that will be result from the CSVT.
He said the company serves more than 20 counties in Pennsylvania. Its service area stretches approximately from the Harrisburg area to the Wilkes-Barre area.
Among its many offerings, the company sells and maintains fire-suppression equipment to businesses and industries, sells equipment to fire companies and provides Department of Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training to industries.
The company has 33 employees, including 21 who are frequently on the road. It also maintains a fleet of approximately 20 vehicles.
“We travel a lot, (Route) 15,” Foust said. “(The CSVT) will save us time and gas. You will not be stopping and starting (at red lights along Routes 11 and 15).”
He noted that Susquehanna Fire Equipment sells jaws of life tools. In addition, Foust volunteers with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
He said the department is upgrading its rescue tools in order to best work on newer automobiles.
With increased traffic throughout the area possible once the CSVT is open, Foust said fire departments along with highway’s path will be upgrading their equipment.
“We are constantly training on our rescue tools,” Foust said. “It could be a truck fire, a car fire (we use them at). We want to be prepared.”
Mike Redding, director of Marketing and Communications at Evangelical Community Hospital, said the hospital will be well prepared to handle any emergencies which may occur along the CSVT.
“We do train pretty consistently on emergency situations,” he said. “A major traffic accident is right up there. That’s a (training) priority for us.”
By eliminating the need for the bulk of traffic to travel through the heavily congested area of Routes 11 and 15 in the Shamokin Dam area, Redding said it will be safer to travel through the area.
“Part of caring for the community is supporting things that increase safety,” Redding said. “This has the potential to impact safety in the area... We support anything that’s going to contribute to safety and generate economic vitality.”
In addition to increasing the safety of the area, Redding said the CSVT will be particularly beneficial for some of the hospital’s Snyder County patients.
“We get a significant number of patients from the Selinsgrove area,” he said. “They are loyal to Evan. We are hoping this makes it easier for people to get to us from that region. We are hopeful it eases travel for everyone.”
Both Foust and Rob Jones, president of the Milton Public Library board of directors, believe the CSVT is going to spur growth throughout the region.
“Any of the major interchanges (along the CSVT path), there’s going to be growth,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of land that’s available... I’m hoping that it also brings businesses to Milton. I’m hoping people see it will be easier to travel.”
“If you’re in a corridor and people can easily travel up from Harrisburg, you will see people buying homes, building homes,” Foust said. “You get more residents, you will have more grocery stores (being built).”
Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, surveyed his organization’s members about the potential impact of the CSVT. Fourteen percent of the bureau’s 325 members responded to the survey.
Fifty-two percent of those who responded believe the CSVT will have a positive impact on their businesses. Twenty-eight percent feel there will not be a positive impact and 20% said they need more information to make a determination.
“I had a respondent from the Williamsport area who felt that (the CSVT) will encourage more people from the Selinsgrove and Lewisburg area to come up (Route) 15 to Williamsport,” Miller said.
One respondent, Miller said, believes the CSVT will reduce traffic congestion along Routes 11 and 15, therefore encouraging others to take the existing roadway to explore the Selinsgrove area.
With that in mind, Miller said the CSVT will be beneficial to different types of travelers.
“I think there are those travelers who want to leave their home and get to their destination as fast as they can,” Miller said. “Those travelers will take the fastest and most direct route.”
For those, the CSVT will be appealing.
For other travelers, Miller said “the journey is part of the adventure.” They will continue to take the existing Routes 11 and 15.
While the bureau is not yet ready to release a marketing plan surrounding the CSVT, Miller said such campaigns are already under consideration.
“We are going to really go after the adventure, journey traveler,” he said.
For those travelers, who like to make frequent stops and explore the area they are traveling through, Miller said Routes 11 and 15 will continue to be appealing. He believes the roadway will also be appealing for local travelers.
“Locally, once those trucks are off the local routes and on the bypass, I think there will be a sigh of relief there won’t be a lot of shared road with those trucks,” Miller said. “With that freedom, of not having the trucks there, it will allow the people to explore more, whether they are local or a tourist. It will be a more enjoyable route.”
Ninety-six percent of those who responded to Miller’s survey said they will not consider locating their business due to the CSVT.
By the same token, 70% of respondents said they are not worried the CSVT will negatively impact their business because GPS technology and smart devices will provide those traveling on the bypass with directions to the business.
Ten percent of respondents disagreed with that summation, while 17% neither agreed or disagreed.
“What has changed, since the bypass was first discussed years and years ago, was the access the consumers have to find the exact location of the business,” Miller said. “If someone is traveling to an area and wants to find a winery, they will just do a search on their smart device. Up it will pop, along with the directions.
“They get to choose whether they want to go the fast route (to reach the destination),” he continued. “You are going to have people that have the option, from their planning, from their smart device, to consciously avoid the bypass.”
Miller asked respondents to rank, on a scale of one to six, the top options for helping consumers locate their business once the CSVT is complete.
The most respondents said they would like to see tourist-oriented directional signs placed along the CSVT.
Miller noted that respondents may or may not have realized those signs — which he described as blue signs which are placed along highways — must be purchased by the businesses they are promoting. There’s also specific criteria for where the signs can be placed.
The other answers, in order, were: Adding directional signs to alternate routes; support and promotions from local governments, elected officials and economic-development organizations; creating alternate routes designated as business districts; placing tourist information related to the CSVT at rest stops in Interstate 80; and designating alternate routes as scenic byways.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said municipalities throughout the area are prepared for the potential growth to be created by the CSVT.
She said the municipalities have been carefully reviewing and revising their ordinances and related planning documents.
“There’s a misconception that a lot of municipalities are not planning or are not ready,” Aikey said. “Almost all the municipalities have been working on this.”
