To everything there is a season... a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance. So reads Ecclesiastes 3:4 in the Old Testament of the Bible. For all Americans, citizens of the United States, it is a time to mourn. Not because the president is unjustly accused of an impeachable offense, nor because the president had committed an impeachable offense. Rather because it has come to this.
At some point all Americans, in truth the entire world, will know beyond a doubt whether Donald Trump has abused his power as the president or not. For now we all have to go through the process of determining his guilt or innocence. That this country has come to the point where brother hates brother over his political viewpoint, where people are judged by accusing Trump or defending Trump, and where right and wrong have been replaced by Democrat and Republican, speaks of an America not seen since the Civil War.
There were accusations and incriminations and eventually accommodations during the Joseph McCarthy-Communist Hearings of the 1950s. There were protests and riots and even killings during the protests of the Vietnam War. In both instances this nation faced challenging philosophical and moral questions that evolved over longer periods of time. As of 2019 we have reached almost the point of no return after only two years and nine months of a presidency that promised to “drain the swamp.” All that has been accomplished is a different kind of swamp, one born of perverted business principals instead of unbridled political ambition – although there’s also plenty of that going around.
Over the last two weeks we have seen plain evidence of what is at least a misunderstanding or ignorance of the laws that rule the behavior of rulers, namely our own. Just as not knowing what the speed limit is on a highway is not a defense for speeding, so is misinterpreting the law not a defense for breaking it. When Donald Trump with the assistance of Rudy Giuliani asked the president of another nation to investigate his political opponent, no matter how they rationalize the act, it was illegal. That Republicans are defending the president and accusing the “whistleblower” makes them accomplices after the fact.
On a Sunday, Sept. 29, news program Sen. Lindsey Graham said all of this is basically irrelevant because the “whistleblower’s” report was based on hearsay. Respectfully, Sen. Graham, we all read or heard the transcript of the president’s call to the Ukrainian president. Donald Trump asked him to investigate his own fellow countryman, a fellow American. He asked the ruler of a foreign nation to investigate a situation which he (Trump) misrepresented. Trump said “Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that. “Vice-President Joe Biden was just one of many Western leaders calling for the firing of a corrupt prosecutor in the Ukraine. So in addition to asking for an investigation by a foreign country into his own fellow American, Donald Trump lied about the circumstances. Then again maybe we should be used to that coming from this president.
Whether you believe he deserves impeachment or absolution everyone should be clear that if it were not for the person of Donald Trump in the White House we would not be as divided a country. He has polarized the citizens of the country he serves; he serves and does not rule. He colors everything with its value or loyalty to himself. He brags about accomplishments that weren’t his. He characterizes those who disagree as treasonous. He gives people he dislikes childish nicknames – who does that? In short the man Donald Trump has brought shame and derision to the highest office in our land.
If the question is who is more valuable, more important to the future of this nation, President Donald Trump or its 329 plus million citizens, the answer is clear: Donald Trump has got to go. I hope the damage he’s done is not irreparable.
