HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he signed a $25.8 billion 2020-2021 budget which provides 12 months of sustained public education funding at 2019-2020 levels.
Much of the remainder of the budget funds the rest of the state’s operating budget lines through Nov. 30.
During a Friday press conference, Wolf said there’s “no question” public school students will return to the classroom this fall.
“Now, schools will look different. I mean, you’ll probably have more online learning. And maybe less classroom learning,” Wolf said. “There might be fewer students in each classroom on average — that kind of thing.”
The governor said the Pennsylvania Department of Education plans to issue guidance to schools in the coming week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.