Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.