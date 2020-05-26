Master Gardeners cannot staff the Garden Hotline in extension offices. However, gardeners can respond to your gardening questions via email. Email your gardening questions to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu or MontourMG@psu.edu or NorthumberlandMG@psu.edu. Include your full contact information (name, email address, telephone number, address and county). When sending photos, please include a ruler or coin so gardeners can determine the size of the insect, disease, or plant.
All Penn State in-person gatherings are canceled through June 16. This includes all extension activities, camps, and meetings.
