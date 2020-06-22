Saturday Go Kart Results

JR. PREDATOR: 1. Carter Smith 2. Bryce Barr 3. Tyler Koppenhaver

CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Cash Leiby 3. Hoyt Black

DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Naomi McClucas 3. Ashley Klawitter

ROOKIE 1: 1. Heath Walton 2. Leland Swetnam 3. Trevor Zook

ANIMAL 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Matthew Burd

RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. David Graybill III

CLONE 375: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Ken Miles

ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer

ADULT CAGED: 1. Bryan Krautheim 2. Frank Drumm 3. Cindy Strawser

PREDATOR 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Trevor Kerstetter 3. Jacob Rayson

FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Bob Nace 3. Ashley Klawitter

ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Zachery Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Matthew Myers

JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Darrin Adair

ROOKIE 2: 1. Landon Clayton 2. Garrison Zook 3. Karissa Springer

PREDATOR 410: 1. Carter Hosler 2. Wayne Ulrich 3. Robert Black

WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Cody Zimmerman 3. Cyrus Spencer

CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. David Graybill III 3. Dylan Starr

PREDATOR 340 KING OF THE MOUNTAIN: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Jacob Rayson 3. Isaac Elliott

