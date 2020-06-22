Saturday Go Kart Results
JR. PREDATOR: 1. Carter Smith 2. Bryce Barr 3. Tyler Koppenhaver
CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Cash Leiby 3. Hoyt Black
DIVAS: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Naomi McClucas 3. Ashley Klawitter
ROOKIE 1: 1. Heath Walton 2. Leland Swetnam 3. Trevor Zook
ANIMAL 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Matthew Burd
RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. David Graybill III
CLONE 375: 1. Lucas Bowersox 2. Ken Miles
ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Karissa Springer
ADULT CAGED: 1. Bryan Krautheim 2. Frank Drumm 3. Cindy Strawser
PREDATOR 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Trevor Kerstetter 3. Jacob Rayson
FLAT 350: 1. Zach Nace 2. Bob Nace 3. Ashley Klawitter
ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Zachery Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Matthew Myers
JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Darrin Adair
ROOKIE 2: 1. Landon Clayton 2. Garrison Zook 3. Karissa Springer
PREDATOR 410: 1. Carter Hosler 2. Wayne Ulrich 3. Robert Black
WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Cody Zimmerman 3. Cyrus Spencer
CLONE 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. David Graybill III 3. Dylan Starr
PREDATOR 340 KING OF THE MOUNTAIN: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Jacob Rayson 3. Isaac Elliott
