ALLENWOOD — Connie Rose Bower, 79, of Allenwood, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Bloomsburg, to Franklin and Viola (Dewald) Klinger.
Connie was married for 60 years to the late Joseph Bower, whom she married on Aug. 9, 1956. She is survived by three children: Jacqueline (Harry) Sampsell of Montgomery; Janette (Tim) Paquet of Watsontown; and Joseph (Hillary) Bower Jr. of Clearfield; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Suzanne) Klinger, two sisters: MaryAnne (Charles) Ferguson, Betty Walker; and sister-in-law, Linda Klinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Klinger, sister Ruth Haines and brother-in-law Kenneth Walker.
Connie’s joy in life was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, family time, going to the movies, many family vacations, and her bucket list trip to London.
Connie was previously employed by RiverWoods for 15 years, retiring in 2009. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Milton, she was very active with the Missions Committee, The Deacons, Faith and Action, among many other committees and church events. She was a volunteer at Love Inc., Milton. She was a 39 year member of Angelus Chapter #559, Order of the Eastern Star, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church, Walnut St., Milton. Family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a meal served after the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missions Committee, First Presbyterian Church.
PA Simple Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.pasimplecremation.com.
