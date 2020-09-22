LEWISBURG — Voters uncertain that their mailed-in ballots will arrive at their county’s board of election have options.
Among them were sending their ballot back via certified mail with confirmation that it arrived. Voters will have to spring for extra charges if they choose certified or registered mail, but sending it a special way was noted as acceptable.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said military and overseas ballots have been sent via certified mail with return receipt for years. He said the numbers have not been many, but that was before balloting by mail without an excuse was permitted.
Katherman noted that certified mail with return receipt occasionally works in the other direction.
“I’ve also have issues where I have sent one out with return receipt because someone says they didn’t get a ballot,” he added. “I spent the money this way because of the nice things they called me on the telephone (after) they didn’t get it. I sent it out to them that way and they did get it.”
Katherman added that return receipt, which requires a signature on the receiving end, has not been a burden. Nor is bringing a ballot to the Union County Government Center and leaving it at the department office, an option which has been available all along.
Katherman was hopeful that a recent Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling which extended the absentee ballot deadline and allowed more ballot drop boxes would stick so that the business of holding an election may proceed.
The United States Postal Service website listed certified mail as starting at $3.55 in addition to the regular cost of mailing. Return receipt rates were $2.85 for a receipt mailed back to the sender or $1.70 for email confirmation.
