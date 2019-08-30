Harold L. Prentiss Visitation is from 10 to 11 this morning at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 this morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway, Milton.
Richard L. Miller
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown.
G. Fred Wesner
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown
Connie R. Bower
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
