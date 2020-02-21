MILTON — A recent announcement that Patton Logistics Group is in the process of developing a $12 million warehouse and trucking center in Virginia is a shining example of the continued growth the company is experiencing.
When Steve Patton purchased Watsontown Trucking in 1994, the company had just nine employees. Today, the trucking company falls under the banner of Patton Logistics Group, which also includes a warehousing business and logistics service.
The company employs 575 people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.
In addition to highlighting the continued growth of the company through multiple projects, Patton also took time to reflect on his decision to purchase the trucking company.
While driving back to Central Pennsylvania from Ohio late one night, Patton was listening to Bruce Williams’ talk show on AM radio.
“At the time, I had the offer from Watsontown Trucking to buy (the business),” Patton recalled. “I didn’t know if I was qualified.”
That night on his drive, a man called into the talk show who was in a similar situation to Patton’s.
“(The caller was) almost like me,” Patton said. “Bruce Williams said ‘are you ready to spend 24 hours per day, seven days per week to get the business going?’ (The caller) said ‘yes.’”
At the same time, Patton was also answering ‘yes’ to the questions Williams was asking the caller.
Years later, Patton called in to Williams’ radio show to share with him some of the business success he had experienced since listening to that program years earlier.
While the trucking, warehousing and logistics businesses each remain their own entities, Patton said the decision was made recently to start marketing the three together, under the umbrella of Patton Logistics Group.
“Today, many industries have restructured their decision making,” Patton said. “One person makes the decisions for transportation, warehousing, logistics.”
While that wasn’t the case in the past, Patton said it’s now best to market all that a company has to offer in one presentation as the decision maker is likely someone who may be considering using all three arms of the business.
The decision to market the three together is best exemplified by a business deal which came about recently.
In December, Patton said he met with a New Jersey firm he initially believed was interested in using Watsontown Trucking’s services.
“That decision maker was having trouble with their warehousing operation,” Patton said.
As a result of Patton’s meeting with that man, Patton Logistics Group has taken over the management of two warehouses in New Jersey. The warehouses total 750,000 square feet.
“We are going to purchase (those warehouses),” Patton said. “It happened so fast, they needed us to take over right away.”
Patton said his company is in the process of hiring 15 warehouse and management employees to manage an inventory 65,000 pallets of products which must be distributed to customers.
In addition, Watsontown Trucking will be providing shuttle service from a manufacturing plant to the off-site warehouses.
The New Jersey project isn’t the only new one the company is in the midst of tackling.
The company recently announced it’s developing a $12 million 250,000-square-foot warehouse and trucking facility in Dublin, Va.
“Virginia rolled out the red carpet for us,” Patton said. “They provided us with numerous incentives to build this facility there... The state has assisted us with site work, grants, job-creation incentives.
“Pennsylvania should take note of this and figure out what they could do better for a business.”
The facility will be built on 25 acres of land which the company purchased. Construction started Feb. 1 and is expected to be completed by December.
Initially, Patton said 35 new jobs in Virginia will be created as a result of the project.
“That number will double and double again in the next three years,” he said.
The facility will be located near to where two of Patton Logistics Group’s largest customers are located.
“We are doing this project without any signed contracts from any client,” Patton said. “It’s a huge risk... Our relationship with those two clients is so strong, I feel confident we will be given the contracts (for work at the new facility).”
He said the facility will be located in Pulaski County, where he had been looking at existing sites to potentially develop.
“We were also looking in North Carolina,” Patton said. “The Pulaski County economic people were great to work with.”
In addition to the site to be developed in Dublin, Patton noted that his company already operates a trucking facility in Roanoke, Va.
“We have 100 people working for us in Virginia now,” he said. “In the next three years, we will have 200 in Virginia.”
In 2019, Patton Warehousing was recognized by INC 5000 as the 77th fastest growing company in the United States.
“Watsontown Trucking Company experienced a 10% growth in 2019 and is now the 220th largest fleet in North America,” Patton said. “In 2019 along, the company invested $9 million in new rolling stock.”
Additional tractor-trailer trucks will be purchased in 2020 and beyond.
“All of the power units were purchased from The Volvo Truck Group, which includes Mack Truck in Macungie and Volvo trucks in Dublin, Va.,” Patton said. “The Mack Trucks are purchased through Susquehanna Mack in West Milton.”
In 2019, Patton said his company invested $2 million to add 15,000 square feet to its truck maintenance facility in the Milton Industrial Park.
The company also closed on the purchase of 86 acres of land in the industrial park fromt he Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA).
Previously, Patton said he planned to developed a 100,000-square-foot warehouse on 10 acres of land, and a 130,000-square-foot warehouse on an additional 10 acres. The remainder of the land was planned to remain undeveloped as it is primarily a wooded and marsh area.
Patton said plans to develop the land has hit a snag as the eastern spadefoot toad is known to exist on some of the land.
He would like to invest $7 million to develop the land, but those plans are on hold due to Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations related to the toads being located on some of the property.
“I am at 100% capacity (in Milton) and need space,” Patton said. “Because of development problems in Milton, I will have to move (future projects) away from Milton, to Muncy or Allenwood.”
In total, Patton said his company currently manages 1.6 million square feet of warehousing in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Jersey.
