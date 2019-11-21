UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0), ranked No. 1 nationally, will trek to Tempe, Ariz., this weekend to battle No. 6 Arizona State (4-0) in a non-conference battle of top 10 teams. The Nittany Lions and Sun Devils will tangle at ASU on Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern.
Penn State is coming off a strong performance at the Army West Point Black Knight Invite on Sunday. Penn State, competing without for of its ranked grapplers, sent 15 wrestlers into action and came away with four individual titles and 11 total place-winners.
The Nittany Lions feature a talented line-up top-to-bottom. Freshman Brody Teske is 5-1 at 125 and coming off his strong showing at the Black Knight Invite. Bravo-Young is ranked No. 3 at 133 and is 4-0 on the year with three majors. Lee is ranked No. 3 at 141 and sports a 5-0 mark with three pins and a tech fall. Verkleeren is 4-0 at 149 with a pin while Gardner is 3-1 at that weight with a pin and a major. Sophomore Brady Berge is ranked No. 5 at 157 and has not competed to date while junior Bo Pipher sports a 4-2 record with two pins in his stead.
Vincenzo Joseph is ranked No. 1 at 165 and is 1-0 with a tech fall this season. Hall is ranked No. 1 at 174 and is 4-0 on the year with three falls. Shakur Rasheed is ranked No. 2 at 184 and has yet to compete while freshman Creighton Edsell has filled in, going 3-2 overall. Kyle Conel is ranked No. 7 at 197 and is 1-1 on the year. Anthony Cassar is ranked No. 1 at 285 and sports a 1-0 mark with a fall.
Arizona State will enter the dual meet with a 4-0 record and ranked No. 6 in InterMat’s TPI. The Sun Devils feature a talented line-up as well with six InterMat ranked grapplers.
Senior Josh Shields is ranked No. 5 at 165 and is 6-1 on the year. Junior Anthony Valencia is ranked No. 8 at 174 and is 6-1. Senior Zahid Valencia is ranked No. 1 at 184 and is 7-0 on the year. Sophomore Cade Belshay is 3-4 at 197 while junior Kordell Norfleet has yet to compete this season. Senior Tanner Hall is ranked No. 5 at 285 and is 6-1 on the year. Arizona State owns dual wins over Purdue (22-19), Virginia (27-12), Augustana, S.D. (35-6) and McKendree (38-3).
