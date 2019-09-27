Race: Bank of America Roval 400

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Race distance: 109 laps

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC.

Last year: Ryan Blaney won after Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex crashed while fighting for the lead, coming down to the finish line.

Last week: Truex won his series-leading sixth race of the year, in Richmond.

Race: Drive for the Cure 250

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Race distance: 67 laps

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.

Last year: Chase Briscoe scored his first career victory.

Last week: Christopher Bell won at Richmond for the third time in four races.Race: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Autordom (street course, 3.634 miles)

Location: Sochi, Russia

Race distance: 53 laps

Schedule: Sunday, race, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won for the third time in five years.

Last week: Sebastian Vettel claimed his first win of the season, in the streets of Singapore.

