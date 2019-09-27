Race: Bank of America Roval 400
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 109 laps
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC.
Last year: Ryan Blaney won after Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex crashed while fighting for the lead, coming down to the finish line.
Last week: Truex won his series-leading sixth race of the year, in Richmond.
Race: Drive for the Cure 250
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (road course, 2.28 miles)
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
Race distance: 67 laps
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 3 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Chase Briscoe scored his first career victory.
Last week: Christopher Bell won at Richmond for the third time in four races.Race: Russian Grand Prix
Track: Sochi Autordom (street course, 3.634 miles)
Location: Sochi, Russia
Race distance: 53 laps
Schedule: Sunday, race, 6:30 a.m., ESPN2.
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won for the third time in five years.
Last week: Sebastian Vettel claimed his first win of the season, in the streets of Singapore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.