HARRISBURG (AP) — A tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries and brew pubs is in effect, and some are passing along the higher cost to customers.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the use tax of about 1.5 percent that began Tuesday is technically a tax on the brewer for using its own products at its business.
One brewer tells the paper the tax will amount to about a dime on a $6 pint.
The tax level is determined by multiplying a quarter of all retail sales by the local sales tax. The sales tax is 6% in most of the state, but 7% in the Pittsburgh area and 8% in Philadelphia. That means the new tax is effectively 1.5%, 1.75% and 2%.
A bill setting the tax rate was enacted in June.
