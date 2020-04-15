LEWISBURG — There had been no decision as of Wednesday morning regarding the Lewisburg Borough Council meeting planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said council members were considering an online meeting via the Zoom interactive platform. It has been favored by many councils and other groups to avoid face-to-face contact during the current pandemic.
Log on information would be distributed if the council chose a virtual meeting. Lowthert noted it may be an "audio only" meeting for the sake of simplicity.
However, Lowthert also added that the meeting may be canceled if there are no critical agenda items which need a decision this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.