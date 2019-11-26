UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna recently welcomed Edwin Hoffman, APRN, FNP-C, to the neuroscience team.
Hoffman earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Health Management Systems from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, and his Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University, Downers Grove, Ill. Hoffman previously served as a student nurse practitioner at Allied Medical Center, Berwick, as well as a registered nurse in the neurovascular intensive care unit at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, and the post-anesthesia care unit at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Corazon Inc. has granted reaccreditation to the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The accreditation proves the interventional cardiology program at Evangelical Community Hospital has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), in accordance with the procedures finalized in September 2015, such as providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors.
The hospital underwent an on-site accreditation survey to ensure a commitment to the highest quality level of care to cardiology patients needing interventional care including diagnosis and treatment through catherization procedures. The evaluation focused on ensuring that guidelines outlined by the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention, and Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence standards continue to be met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.