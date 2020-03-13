NASCAR point standings
Cup
1. Kevin Harvick, 164; 2. Joey Logano, 163; 3. Chase Elliott, 144; 4. Alex Bowman, 138; 5. Jimmie Johnson, 131; 6. Ryan Blaney, 123; 7. Kyle Larson, 121; 8. Aric Almirola, 121; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 118; 10. Brad Keselowski, 118; 11. Denny Hamlin, 111; 12. Kyle Busch, 111; 13. Clint Bowyer, 105; 14. Chris Buescher, 102; 15. Martin Truex, 96; 16. Kurt Busch, 90.
Xfinity
1. Harrison Burton, 176; 2. Chase Briscoe, 173; 3. Austin Cindric, 155; 4. Brandon Jones, 148; 5. Ross Chastain, 146; 6. Noah Gragson, 143; 7. Ryan Sieg, 143; 8. Justin Haley, 140; 9. Justin Allgaier, 138; 10. Michael Annett, 119; 11. Riley Herbst, 109; 12. Brandon Brown, 91.
Truck
1. Austin Hill, 82; 2. Johnny Sauter, 73; 3. Ben Rhodes, 60; 4. Brett Moffitt, 59; 5. Sheldon Creed, 58; 6. Zane Smith, 57; 7. Grant Enfinger, 56; 8. Christian Eckes, 55; 9. Todd Gilliland, 54; 10. Codie Rohrbaugh, 53.
