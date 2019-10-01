BLOOMSBURG — Three veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Jim Hammaker, of Keeseville, N.Y. and formerly of Bloomsburg, served in the US Air Force from 1972-1994. He started his career as a boom operator on a KC-135 air-to-air refueling aircraft. Later he became an instructor/evaluator. He served with the 42nd Air Refueling Squadron at Loring AFB, Maine. While there, Hammaker had temporary duties in Thailand, Okinawa, and Guam during the Vietnam War where he flew 120 combat support missions and 27 combat missions refueling fighter planes to B-52s. He served many places after that. During the Gulf War in 1990-91, his unit was sent to Saudi Arabia where they flew refueling missions for aircraft like F-117s over Iraq. He left the Air Force as an E-8 senior master sergeant. His quilt was pieced by Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Terry Hammaker, of Clear Brook, Va. and formerly of Bloomsburg, served in the US Navy from 1978-1995. After intense schooling in the Navy learning the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, he joined the submarine service. He served aboard the USS Pargo protecting the fleet when it sailed or doing solo cruises. Hammaker also served on the USS Ohio, a nuclear ballistic submarine making “strategic deterrent patrols.” He served on the USS Cincinnati in the Middle East during the Gulf War. His last ship was a surface vessel, the USS Yellowstone, which was a destroyer tender serving other ships in the Mediterranean Sea. He left the Navy as an E-7 chief machinist mate. His quilt was pieced by Mary Carr and Linda Kashner and quilted by Rhonda Freezer.
Hollace Warner, of Baden, served in the US Air Force from 1972-1992. He was in the Air Force Reserved Officer Training Corps at Penn State. After graduate school, he was sent to Scott AFB in Illinois as a computer programmer using a room-sized computer developing software for the Military Airlift Command. Warner attended the AF Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB. He was sent to Colorado Springs to develop software to track satellites as well as maintain the computers inside NORAD Headquarters inside Cheyenne Mountain. He served with Communications Command in Virginia and at Kadena AB on Okinawa. He left the Air Force as a major. His quilt was pieced by his wife Louise and quilted by Paula Wolfe.
Awarding the quilts were Mary Carr, Linda Kashner, and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
