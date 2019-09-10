RR crossing repair on Route 54 in Riverside this week
RIVERSIDE — Motorists in Northumberland County are advised Norfolk Southern Railroad Co. plans to repair damaged pavement near the railroad crossing on Route 54 (Elysburg Road) just off the Danville-Riverside bridge in Riverside Borough.
The roadway repair is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Work includes milling and repaving the damaged roadway.
There will be no detour and traffic will be controlled by flaggers through the intersection.
Motorists should be alert and look for stopped or slow-moving traffic.
Drainage work scheduled on Smalsh Barrick Road in Snyder County
Montoursville, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Snyder County is scheduled to begin drainage work on Route 1009 (Smalsh Barrick Road) in Jackson Township.
Work is expected to start on the northern end of Smalsh Barrick Road on Wednesday and continue through Wednesday, Sept. 17 from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m daily. The road will be closed to through traffic during work hours. A detour will be in place using Tame Deer Road, Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) and Route 204.
Work on the southern end of Smalsh Barrick Road in Middle Creek Township is expected to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Updates to follow.
Shamokin Valley RR to repair Route 54 crossingMOUNT CARMEL — Motorists in Northumberland County who travel Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township are advised that Shamokin Valley Railroad plans to repair its crossing located approximately two-tenths of a mile south of Route 2034 (Brennan’s Farm Road).
The crossing repair work southeast of Kulpmont is scheduled for Thursday.
Traffic will be down to a single lane at times.
Motorists should be alert and look for stopped or slow-moving traffic.
