Selinsgrove Speedway point standings:
410 Sprint Cars: 1. Kyle Reinhardt; 2. Freddie Rahmer; 3. Blane Heimbach; 4. Ryan Smith; 5. Lucas Wolfe.
Super Late Models: 1. Jeff Rine; 2. Jim Yoder; 3. Caleb Frye; 4. Brett Schadel; 5. Hayes Mattern.
360 Sprint Cars: 1. Blane Heimbach; 2. Ryan Smith; 3. Paulie Colagiovanni; 4. Adam Carberry; 5. Justin Barger.
Limited Late Models:
1. Andrew Yoder; 2. Shaun Miller; 3. Kevin Probst; 4. Jared Fulkroad; 5. Devin Hart.
305 Sprint Cars: 1. Landon Price; 2. Kassidy Kreitz; 3. Garrett Bard; 4. John Scarborough; 5. Dave Garber.
Roadrunners: 1. Jake Jones; 2. Dustin Snook; 3. Curtis Lawton; 4. Will Burnson; 5. John Schreffler.
