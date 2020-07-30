Today in history:
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama toured Chrysler and General Motors assembly plants, where he offered an upbeat assessment of the U.S. auto industry a year after the big government bailouts. A 12-year-old Florida girl was seriously injured when she plunged about 100 feet to the ground from an amusement park free-fall ride in Lake Delton, Wisconsin. Nets and air bags that were supposed to catch Teagan Marti had not been deployed.
